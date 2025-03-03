Ex-Arsenal chief Edelman: Why Wiltord one of our best signings; I learned everything about football from Wenger

Former Arsenal chief exec Keith Edelman rates Sylvain Wiltord as among the best signings they made during his time in charge.

Edelman was CEO between 2000 and 2008 at Arsenal.

He recalled to the Daily Express: "There were two things we did that were great. Bringing Sol Campbell over (from Tottenham) was an amazing deal because it was a free transfer.

"And the other one, which isn't scientific but more emotional, was Sylvain Wiltord. He cost us £12million but he scored the goal that won us the league at United, that was a magical moment.

"I don't think Wiltord was one of the greatest we bought but he was a very good player. Another one who was underrated was Robert Pires. He wasn't the bravest of players in the tackle but made things happen. When he got the ball, we'd get up the pitch much quicker."

On working with former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger, Edelman also said: "He was a highly professional individual. Very, very knowledgeable and bright. I don't think I ever saw him fly off the handle.

"He was very intense, and he was a winner, he wanted to win every game. I think he could get pretty feisty. But in every way of life, he is a considered and intelligent man.

"I knew nothing about football before I joined, I learned everything off Arsene. He used to say 'the difference between good players and great players is that they can make things happen when you need it to happen'. And I think that's really accurate. When you think of world-class players - Dennis (Bergkamp), (Marc) Overmars, Thierry (Henry), Patrick (Vieira) - those kinds of players could make a goal happen."