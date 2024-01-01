Holland coach Koeman critical of Man Utd striker Zirkzee performance

Holland coach Ronald Koeman admits Manchester United striker Josh Zirkzee struggled on Friday against Hungary.

The Nations League clash finished 1-1, with Oranje captain Virgil van Dijk being sent off.

Koeman said afterwards: "Joshua had a very hard time. There was a lot of hustle and bustle around him.

"I also thought that he lost the ball unnecessarily a few times. It's logical, because everyone had a hard timer. Sometimes, we could have searched for him and found him faster. But he could have come over faster himself a few times.

"The second half was a bit better. Above all, it was very difficult."