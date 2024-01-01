Evra says hard to hide his feelings when Man Utd are underperforming

Evra says it is hard to hide his feelings when Man Utd are underperforming

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has expressed his emotional challenges in working as a pundit for the club's matches.

Evra has spoken about the difficulty in watching United, citing the team's struggles as a source of personal pain.

Advertisement Advertisement

During his tenure from 2006 to 2014, Evra was a key part in United's success, contributing to five Premier League titles and a Champions League victory.

“Of course, it’s hard, it hurts, that’s why you see some commentators are really harsh because people are frustrated,” he said on Sky Sports.

“You love your club so much and you get disappointed by some performances. Of course. That’s why, when I was working for Sky, I was begging not to commentate on any Manchester United games.

“When he had that 6-1 loss against Tottenham and you can see my face on TV, I couldn’t hide my feelings. It doesn’t matter if you work for Sky and you have to be neutral – when your club is not performing well…”