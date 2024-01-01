Man Utd coaching staff concerned that player mistakes could cost Ten Hag job

Tribal Football
Man Utd coaching staff concerned that player mistakes could cost Ten Hag his job
Manchester United's coaching staff are concerned that player errors are a major problem.

The Red Devils’ coaches believe that such errors are increasing the risk of manager Erik ten Hag being dismissed. 

Following a 3-0 loss to Tottenham, which resulted in the team dropping to 13th in the Premier League, Ten Hag's position is precarious. 

The team's early season struggles include three losses in six games and a negative goal difference.

Per The Mirror, a member of Ten Hag's inner circle described United's defending for the first Spurs goal as pathetic.

They believe that a repeat of those mistakes in the next two games will result in Ten Hag losing his job.

