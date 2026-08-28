Evra says Gakpo is Liverpool's "best player" and Wirtz is "too soft" and too "beautiful"

Patrice Evra has given his thoughts on Liverpool's attacking force as they continue to struggle this season.

The Reds have been chasing several wingers this summer in an attempt to replace Mohamed Salah. Yankuba Minteh, Ismaila Sarr, Ibrahim Mbaye and Bradley Barcola have all been linked which only pushes Gakpo out of Andoni Iraola’s plans even further.

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Tottenham recently announced the signing of Omar Marmoush alongside Savio but the North London side are still interested in Gakpo who is also a target for Manchester City.

As transfer links continue to grow between the Dutchman and Liverpool’s Premier League rivals, Evra spoke his Kick Stream, brought to you by Stake about how Gakpo would be a real loss for Liverpool as he believes he is their best attacker.

“Liverpool have something missing, they don’t have Mohamed Salah anymore. I think Cody Gakpo is Liverpool’s best player now. Hugo Ekitike will take a long time to recover from his injury, but normally he would be the number one.

“Alexander Isak, the way Newcastle was getting booed… I think he’s doing everything right, but he’s not getting the service. He needs someone with quality to serve him.

“Florian Wirtz’s movement is unbelievable, but he’s too soft. He’s too beautiful. I don’t feel any impact, no aura, he’s not dominating a game. He will make a difference because he’s smart, but he doesn’t put the team on his shoulders, and I think that’s why Liverpool bought him in the first place.”

Wirtz has continually been criticized for his performances on Merseyside, mainly due to his £115M price tag as he arrived last summer. However, he has upped his physicality this season and he may prove Evra wrong as the season continues.

Barcola is set to undergo his medical this week and any deal for Gakpo would help facilitate the deal for the Frenchman which reports state could reach around £120M.