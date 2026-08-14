Tottenham in "very concrete talks" with Cody Gakpo as Liverpool prepare to sell

Cody Gakpo could depart Liverpool this summer as Tottenham make approach this week.

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Cody Gakpo this summer and the North London side have stepped up their approach just one week before the season kicks off.

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The winger has been linked with an Anfield exit this summer as the Reds must sell before they can bring one of Bradley Barcola or Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain.

Gakpo, as well as Wataru Endo have been linked with moves away but as per Florian Plettenburg, it looks like it is the Dutchman who might make way as transfer links heat up.

“Tottenham are in very concrete talks with Cody Gakpo and have already made contact with Liverpool. #LFC

“However, as sources close to the player currently denies that any agreements have been reached.

“A move to Spurs is nevertheless a serious option for Gakpo.”

A figure of roughly £70m has been reported as the level that could persuade Liverpool to sell but Spurs are also considering Manchester City’s Savinho who is available for a similar fee.

The Reds shelled out a reported £35m to bring him to Anfield from PSV in the January 2023 transfer window, meaning they should make a tidy profit on the winger who is a favourite of Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs have already brought in the likes of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke since the transfer window opened, spending in excess of £200M. However, Gakpo is still a main target and a move down South is looking increasingly likely.