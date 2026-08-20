Heskey reveals what Ngumoha can do to become like Salah: The one thing he can change is...

Heskey reveals what Ngumoha can do to become like Salah: The only thing he can change is...

Rio Ngumoha has been handed advice from Liverpool legend Emile Heskey as he seeks to replace Mohamed Salah.

Salah’s tally of 257 goals in 435 appearances has the Egyptian sitting third on the club’s all-time leading goalscorers chart as he established himself as a legendary player that no fan will ever forget.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Egyptian king won it all at Liverpool and was known for his rapid pace and ability to cut inside and find the back of the net from any angle.

Now, the 34 year old has departed over the summer and Liverpool are still looking for a player to step up. That player could be Ngumoha, who reports state could feature more on the right wing this season.

Heskey gives advice to Ngumoha

Speaking to GOAL courtesy of Premier League betting site BetWright, Heskey believes Ngumoha can fill in for Salah as long as he does one thing going forward.

“Possibly, I'd like to see it. Only thing is he needs to change his thought process because he's generally a left winger. So as long as he can change that, he's dangerous.

“I know that when you get a player that can dribble the way that he dribbles, inevitably it will pull players from other positions and gaps start to be had.

“And that's when you can start creating the overloads, etc., in different positions. So he's definitely one that looks very, very promising for the future. The only thing is, we can't expect the same goal tally Mo gave us from Rio. We won't get that.”

Liverpool are still linked with Paris Saint-Germain stars Ibrahim Mbaye and Bradley Barcola and it will be interesting to see who the club brings in to help back 17 year old Ngumoha on the right.