Appleton rethink over Man Utd return

When news filtered last month that Michael Appleton wasn't going to be Manchester United's new loans manager, it may have been premature.

Appleton has a childhood connection with Manchester United and may want to go back.Per The Mail, the former Portsmouth, Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn, Oxford and Lincoln boss had wanted a more hands on role.

However, he may well be tempted by the lure of working for United, even if it is as the loans manager.

His responsibility would be to keep track of all the players that United are sending out on loan.

He would also work with manager Erik ten Hag and directors Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox to determine which young players are going out to other teams to develop.

