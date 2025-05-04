Real Madrid talking with William Saliba over move 'for weeks'

Real Madrid have reportedly been holding talks with Arsenal defender William Saliba 'for weeks' as they seek to bolster their defence this summer.

According to L'Equipe, the Spanish giants have already held talks with the 24-year-old’s representatives over a summer move.

Advertisement Advertisement

The report adds that Real Madrid will test the waters with a bid for Saliba in the coming months as they seek to bolster their aging backline.

Saliba is a priority target for Real with the La Liga club seeing him as a real leader, something they believe they’re in need of.

Real Madrid have had to deal with several serious defensive injuries with David Alaba, Eder Militao and Daniel Carvajal all missing significant parts of the season.