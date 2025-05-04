Arsenal confident William Saliba will stay despite Real Madrid links

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is 'certain' William Saliba wants to stay at the club despite reports linking him with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have reportedly made the 24-year-old a priority target as they seek to overhaul their aging and injury-prone defence.

Advertisement Advertisement

Saliba has established himself as arguably one of the best centre-backs in the world, playing a key role in Arsenal’s season with 48 games across all competitions.

The Frenchman is under contract at the club until the summer of 2027 and Arsenal are said to be keen on extending that deal further.

Arteta doesn’t seem too concerned about the rumours linking Saliba with a move away, saying he has already spoken to him about his future.

"What I’m certain, because I had the conversation with him, is that he is so happy here, that he wants to continue with us," said Arteta.

"What will happen in the future with our negotiations have to take time... and (we want to) be on top of them, but I’m quite confident that William is very happy here and that’s the place that he wants to be."