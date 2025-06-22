Dyche understands Everton move for Man City fullback Walker

Former Everton boss Sean Dyche can understand their move for Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker.

Walker is in talks with Everton about a free transfer after spending the second-half of last season on-loan with AC Milan.

Dyche told talkSPORT: "I mean, they're probably at that stage where they still need that kind of professional depth of some players.

"We had it with Youngie (Ashley Young), obviously Seamus (Coleman). Kyle Walker, I don't know him personally.

"But the way he conducts himself, his history and his depth of knowledge of the game is quite obvious.

"So, yeah, there's a few players and again, I think there will be investment there.

"But I don't think it's wild investment, I don't think they've got hundreds of millions.

"Because they can't go back down the road that we're going down.

"Obviously, you can't go back down (with) those points deductions and all that sort of stuff.

"So it still has to be monitored going forward I think, their spending.

"I don't know the truth of the amounts, but it will have to be balanced out still against financial fair play to make sure the club's in better health as it goes forward."