Everton in Bosman talks with Fulham fullback Tete

Everton are in talks with Fulham fullback Kenny Tete.

The Holland international is off contract at the end of June and ready to move on.

BBC Sport says Everton are now in talks with Tete about a Bosman move to Goodison Park.

Everton boss David Moyes is eager to bring in a new fullback this summer, particularly with veteran Ashley Young now cut loose.

Tete, 29, is now in advanced talks over a three-year contract with the Toffees with an agreement close.