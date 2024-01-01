Everton winger Lindstrom: My career crumbled at Napoli

Tribal Football
Everton winger Jesper Lindstrom admits things "crumbled" for him at Napoli last season.
Everton winger Jesper Lindstrom admits things "crumbled" for him at Napoli last season.

The Dane is hoping for a fresh start with Everton this term.

He told Viaplay: "You could say that things crumbled a little for me. It has been a super difficult year, and it didn't make it any easier that I didn't make it to the EC.

"I have had many, long conversations with my mental coach, where I have screwed up one and the other and been mad at myself, because why didn't I play?

"You will doubt yourself, but it is the periods and days that make you get to a better place. It has been a tough year, but it has also been insanely educational."

