Everton winger Lindstrom: My career crumbled at Napoli

Everton winger Jesper Lindstrom admits things "crumbled" for him at Napoli last season.

The Dane is hoping for a fresh start with Everton this term.

He told Viaplay: "You could say that things crumbled a little for me. It has been a super difficult year, and it didn't make it any easier that I didn't make it to the EC.

"I have had many, long conversations with my mental coach, where I have screwed up one and the other and been mad at myself, because why didn't I play?

"You will doubt yourself, but it is the periods and days that make you get to a better place. It has been a tough year, but it has also been insanely educational."