Everton in talks for Napoli winger Lindstrom

Everton are in talks for Napoli winger Jesper Lindstrom.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Everton are in talks with Napoli for the 24-year-old Dane.

Lindstrom is a top priority for Everton, who finished 15th in the Premier League last season.

Furthermore, Napoli are open to selling the winger if the right offer land.

As such, Everton are now trying to reach terms via negotiations with the Azzurri.