Everton welcomes interest in new stadium naming rights

Premier League giants Everton are making strides in securing naming rights for their new stadium.

Per the Liverpool Echo, the club is holding talks with various parties, with multiple offers being considered. 

The club's commercial director, Richard Kenyon, has indicated that the process is advancing well.

Giving an update on the progress, Kenyon stated: “We have… continued to make good progress on stadium naming rights, with offers presented to our board of directors in recent months. 

“No one will appreciate more than our supporters the need for us to make sure the brand we choose is the right long-term fit for the club, with any deal likely to be at least 10 years.”

