Liverpool move to outbid Man Utd for Everton defender Branthwaite

Liverpool are ready to move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The England international was the subject of intense interest from Manchester United over the summer, though agreement over a price could not be struck.

United rated Branthwaite at £50m, while Everton slapped a £70m price-tag on the defender.

The Mirror says Liverpool are now ready to step in and meet Everton's asking price - and plan to do so in January.

United, meanwhile, aren't expected to try again for Branthwaite until the summer.

And Everton could agree to sell to Liverpool given the player's refusal to consider new contract talks.

