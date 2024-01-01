Friedkin Group pledge Jan funds for Everton boss Dyche

Tribal Football
The Friedkin Group, poised to become Everton's new owners, have pledged substantial transfer funds.

The Americans have informed manager Sean Dyche that he will have money to spend for the upcoming January window. 

This commitment follows discussions with Everton's sporting director, Kevin Thelwell.

Per The Sun, Everton believe the takeover will progress smoothly in the coming weeks.

The Friedkin Group must prove their ability to fund the club to the Premier League.

Having spent heavily at Roma, the new owners have indicated they are willing to do the same with the Toffees.

