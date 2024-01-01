Everton ace McNeil delighted Branthwaite back in action

Everton star Dwight McNeil expressed his joy as Jarrad Branthwaite finally took to the field this season.

The centre half was back for Everton's season clash with Crystal Palace, marking his first game after a period of absence due to a groin injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

The defender's return was much anticipated and welcomed by the team and fans alike, with Everton getting a 2-1 win.

“I’m close with 'Jazza,' and I know he was frustrated when he was injured,” the Everton winger told reporters.

“It maybe took him a bit longer than he wanted to, but the main thing is he’s young and a massive part of our squad.

“I’m happy to see him back. He’s a massive player and has a massive future ahead of him.

"When people are injured or ill, it's always difficult for any team. Us now having a fully fit squad coming back is good for the lads.

“It adds that healthiness within the group and people fighting for places, which we need because that brings out performances as well.

“Now we’ve got to step on, and it’s just the start. We know we need to put more points on the board if we want to improve.”