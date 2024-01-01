Rangers chief Clement coy on Villa, Everton target Kent

Rangers chief Philippe Clement is tightlipped on a move for Ryan Kent.
The former Liverpool and Gers winger is a free agent after terminating his contract at Fenerbahce last week.
Clement said, "I haven't been involved in rumours most of the year. I won't get into rumours again. Of course, I've known the player for a long time because I was in talks to take him to Brugge when he went to Rangers.
"But I think he had a better deal at Rangers, so he preferred that. I've known him for a long time, but I won't get into rumours about the transfer."
In England, Aston Villa and Everton have been linked with the winer.