Rangers chief Clement coy on Villa, Everton target Kent

Rangers chief Philippe Clement is tightlipped on a move for Ryan Kent.

The former Liverpool and Gers winger is a free agent after terminating his contract at Fenerbahce last week.

Clement said, "I haven't been involved in rumours most of the year. I won't get into rumours again. Of course, I've known the player for a long time because I was in talks to take him to Brugge when he went to Rangers.

"But I think he had a better deal at Rangers, so he preferred that. I've known him for a long time, but I won't get into rumours about the transfer."

In England, Aston Villa and Everton have been linked with the winer.