Everton great Sharp can't see himself returning: It was awful

Former Everton star Graeme Sharp has played down the chances of coming back to the club.

The 64-year-old club legend scored a stunning goal in a win against Liverpool at Anfield 40 years ago.

But he has not come to watch a game in 18 months as a result of fan protests against the club’s ownership and board, of which he was a non-executive director.

In an interview with The Scotsman, he said: “I just think too much has gone on. It’s not the same.”

“I just think the way things happened … it’s a difficult one. To be treated the way we were, was awful.

“People don’t know what went on but they were quick to make a judgment and could not be further from the truth. I just think the stick that I got was totally undeserved, and I thought – nah, I don’t need it.”