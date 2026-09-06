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Phil Jagielka claims Everton 'shot themselves in the foot' over transfer chaos

Former Everton captain Phil Jagielka.
Former Everton captain Phil Jagielka.Profimedia

David Moyes and Everton will aim to soldier on until the January transfer window after missing out on several targets on summer deadline day.

After losing lliman Ndiaye to Manchester City and selling Beto to Fiorentina, Moyes worked hard to bring in attacking reinforcements and a new right-back, but he failed in the former.

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Folarin Balogun's move to Merseyside controversially fell apart at the last minute, as Jack Grealish arrived back on loan, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles joined from Lyon.

The situation has only deepened fan frustration and Moyes admitted contact between him and the club's owners over transfers has been limited.

As the dust settles, former Everton star Phil Jagielka has claimed the whole saga has damaged the club for the 2026/27 season.

"There's a lot of negativity going around at the moment. I want to be positive, but it's frustrating. 

"We knew as a club we needed to do some business and you would've liked them to have done that earlier than deadline day.

"They were after Kenny Tete, who was one of the first choices at right-back. But, Fulham weren't prepared to let him go until they got someone in.

"I don't think right-back is a massive issue as I think there are four or so players to do an OK job there for Everton. Left-back is a bigger issue as we've only got Mykolenko there.

"It just felt that Everton were too focused on their squad and sorting out their ideas and massively shot themselves in the foot."

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David MoyesPhil JagielkaEvertonPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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