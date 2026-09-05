David Moyes: I've never spoken to Everton owners

Everton's unusual movement in the final days of the summer transfer window appears to have taken a fresh twist after a bold claim from David Moyes.

The Toffees sold Nathan Patterson, Iliman Ndiiaye, Tim Iroegbunam and Beto as the clock ticked down with fans furious over a lack of incomings at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

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Jack Grealish returned for another loan and a deal was agreed to sign former Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Lyon.

However, a last minute move to Folarin Balogun fell apart, leaving Moyes desperately short on attacking options for the months ahead.

There has been substantial focus on Everton's owners, The Freidkin Group over the summer, and Moyes admitted he's unsure over their future plans on Merseyside.

"My real contact is Angus Kinnear, the chief executive.

"Angus is the one who I would go to see. Rishi is the next one and then the head of the Friedkin family in America.

"I don't really get any direct conversations with them, but I do through Rishi, he's the one I speak to."

Led by US-based businessman Dan Freidkin, The Friedkin Group acquired a 99.5% stake in the club in December 2024, as part of a deal believed to be worth in excess of £400M.