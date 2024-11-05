Everton Under-21s head coach pleased with academy star's development after Stoke win

Everton Under-21s head coach Paul Tait has been pleased with how his group are developing.

The Toffees are showing fine form at this level, beating Stoke City Under-21s by a 4-1 margin in Premier League 2.

While the Potters opened the scoring, Everton soon took control of the game and won easily.

Speaking post-match, Tait told evertonfc.com: “I thought it was a scrappy game. Stoke came here, fought for their lives and they put a display on. The first-half was ugly and scrappy, we got drawn into the fight and could not really play enough football.

“We decided that we were going to play in their half more in the second half. We made a couple of changes to give us a chance to do so, I think it worked.

“The pleasing thing was that we gave lads opportunities who had not played for a while, young George (Morgan) came up and played from the Under-18s.

“We changed the team around a bit just because of the three game week and we knew we had the lads to come on and freshen us up. We did that and I thought the second half was much better.”