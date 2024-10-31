Aston Villa entering new contract talks with Rogers

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Aston Villa entering new contract talks with RogersAction Plus
Aston Villa are entering talks with Morgan Rogers about a new contract.

The winger signed for Villa from Middlesbrough last January.

And Rogers has established himself as a first-choice for manager Unai Emery, starting every Premier League and Champions League game so far this season.

Villa management are keen to recognise his status and reward Rogers with a new contract, says the Athletic.

He has two goals and three assists so far this term. 

