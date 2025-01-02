Tribal Football
Leeds have no option to terminate Harrison's loan at Everton this season

Ansser Sadiq
Leeds United cannot terminate Jack Harrison’s season-long loan move to Everton.

The Toffees had been hoping to use Harrison as much as they did last season, given he played 35 times in 2023/2024.

However, his game time has been limited this season, after a string of poor performances.

Considering Harrison’s situation, Liverpool Echo states that there is no recall option within the loan deal.

The only way the loan can be terminated is if Everton agree to send Harrison back.

Meanwhile, Leeds United News states: “Leeds will still want him to be performing well, as to retain his transfer value, and it could mean a January recall is best for all involved. 

"Should Leeds be forced to recall him in January then it wouldn’t be the end of the world. Leeds would be getting back a player with proven quality at both Premier League and Championship level, and it would only bolster their own promotion push.”

