Everton table bid for Hellas Verona fullback Tchatchoua
Hellas Verona right-back Jackson Tchatchoua could be in line for a Premier League move.

The 22-year-old Cameroon international is a hot property in the transfer market.

Per Corriere Di Verona, Everton have put in a bid of £6.8 million plus add-ons for Tchatchoua.

Verona are not eager to sell at that price, as they feel that the defender is more valuable.

They are said to be holding out for at least £8.5 million for Tchatchoua, who can also play further forward on the wings.

Everton have signed five players this summer, including Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrom, Jake O'Brien, Tim Iroegbunam, and Iliman Ndiaye.

