Everton striker Ndiaye admits mixed emotions after Leicester draw

Everton goalscorer Iliman Ndiaye was concerned about his team giving away yet another game this weekend.

Ndiaye was vital as his team grabbed a valuable Premier League point against Leicester City.

While Ndiaye was pleased at them stopping the rot, he admitted the team were fearful of repeating past mistakes, having let a 2-0 lead slip twice this season.

“That’s what we were thinking about,” Ndiaye told Everton’s official site, given the Toffees had lost both those above-mentioned games 3-2.

“We’re winning and suddenly they’re catching up and maybe could have won the game. They created chances but I wouldn’t say more than us. We need to finish our chances to put the game to bed and really stay focused until the last whistle blows.

“We haven’t been picking up points. Today was really important to get a win. But we leave the game with a draw. We’ll reflect on what’s gone bad and what’s gone well, and try to get the three points in the next game.”