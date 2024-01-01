Everton and Southampton desperately need points this weekend to avoid league embarrassment

Both Southampton and Everton sit bottom of the Premier League with zero points from their first four games, leaving them already among the relegation tipped sides.

Both teams have lost all four of their opening Premier League games and have a combined goal difference of –16 which means on average each side concedes four goals per game - shockingly poor for any side in England’s top division.

The midweek Carabao Cup fixture saw these sides face each other in a close contest that ended with Saints progressing after a penalty shootout, ending what was a poor-quality contest fought by two struggling sides with a plethora of injuries, illnesses and out of form players.

Blues boss Sean Dyche has come under fire for his side's failure to kill a game off after Everton fell to two fantastic comebacks by Aston Villa and Bournemouth. Their position at the bottom of the table as well as the club’s continuing ownership saga - which has been ongoing for 18 months with no end in sight - leaves his job in a state of exposure with this weekend potentially being a make-or-break game.

Southampton, despite being newly promoted and into the next round of the Cup are also in a state of depression after a tough fixture list and just one goal in their opening games. The club rely on a 22-year-old Cameron Archer, 18-year-old Tyler Dibling and 20-year-old Mateus Fernandes in attack in an inexperienced frontline that has not worked at all so far.

Manager Russell Martin won plaudits for implementing a distinct possession-oriented system at St. Mary's which took the Championship by storm, but this style of play has yet to translate to the top flight with Archer's missed penalty against Manchester United epitomising their performances up to now.

Other newly promoted sides Leicester City and Ipswich Town have had much better starts with the Foxes drawing to Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace whilst Town drew to Brighton and Fulham. Both of these sides look to be operating as a unit, working together to fight for a win or secure a draw, something neither Martin nor Dyche have managed to achieve.

Saints are struggling to score and can't keep clean sheets, their possession-based style as well as working out from the back simply does not cut it against higher calibre teams in the Premier League. If a tactical tweak is not made soon then they could find themselves glued to the bottom of the table.

This weekend is an excellent chance to grab points for both sides as Southampton face Ipswich whilst Everton meet Leicester in must win games for each. Last season Ipswich beat Saints 1-0 then 3-2 in the reverse fixture, but with the game being held at St. Mary's in front of a desperate home crowd there is a sense of belief building for a club who want to revive their form.

Everton’s commute to the King Power Stadium is also highly anticipated, with Dyche having already steered the club to Premier League safety in each of the last two seasons having credit in the bank with the fans who currently believe if there is anyone to keep the side up it is him.

Three points look absolutely essential for both sides with another defeat liable to crank up the pressure for two managers already on the cusp of a sacking. A draw would be enough to relieve some of the pressure but if either side continue their winless streaks in the weeks to come then the first Premier League manager change will be imperative if either side wants to stay afloat.