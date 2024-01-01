Leicester boss Cooper on Everton draw: Never seen anything like it

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper admits the conditions played it's role in today's 1-1 draw with Everton.

The two teams overcame torrential rain to play out a draw as Iliman Ndiaye's opener for Everton was canceled out by Leicester's Stephy Mavididi.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cooper later said: "I have never seen anything like it. It was the same for everyone on the pitch and was probably difficult for the officials as well. There were times where we couldn't see to the far side of the pitch.

"Half time came at the right time. We had to delay the restart for safety reasons but the second half was just rain in the end. The first half will take some beating."

On remaining winless, he added: "Today we got what we deserved but there are other games where we feel like we should have picked up more points that what we did. In general we feel like there is a lot of good going on in our approach to games and in preparation and training but we have to just try and put it all together.

"This is the first game where we got what we deserved, every game up to now we were disappointed that we didn't get more. We have to keep going."