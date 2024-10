Newcastle winger Gordon on Everton stalemate: That's on me

Newcastle attacker Anthony Gordon took responsibility for his failed penalty in yesterday's 0-0 draw at Everton.

Gordon was psyched-out by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on the day.

He later posted to X: "A great performance, just couldn’t put them away, and that’s on me.

"Never easy missing but you’ll never ever see me shy away from stepping up for my team.

"Thanks to everyone that travelled - till next time."