Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Obi-Martin signs Man Utd contract
Man Utd ready to try again for Tuchel if...
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delivers Man Utd early response

Newcastle defender Burn admits he thought he'd handed Everton penalty

Newcastle defender Burn admits he thought he'd handed Everton penalty
Newcastle defender Burn admits he thought he'd handed Everton penaltyAction Plus
Newcastle defender Dan Burn concedes Everton deserved a penalty during Saturday's 0-0 draw.

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon was denied from the spot by Jordan Pickford, while Burn admits they were fortunate to avoid a penalty call on Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "I thought we were a lot better, battled well and dealt with their physicality, but disappointed we haven't come away with three points.

"It was a big wake up call, (the defeat to) Fulham, I think we were getting complacent and we had words.

"We always back  Gordon to score them. He has been an amazing player since he signed. We wanted to pull a result out for him because it will hurt him."

On VAR not awarding Everton a penalty after his coming together with Calvert-Lewin: "I think it was probably one of them that if the referee gives it, it probably doesn't get overturned. I felt Dominic kicked me but I've not seen it back.

"There's definitely still more to come. It's a sign of a good team when you're not playing well but still picking up results."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBurn DanEvertonNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Everton boss Dyche: We're now doing basics right
Newcastle midfielder Joelinton on Everton: We're very disappointed
Everton boss Dyche satisfied with Newcastle draw