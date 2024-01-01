Tribal Football
Everton boss Dyche: We're now doing basics right
Everton boss Sean Dyche feels they're returning to last season's form after Saturday's 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Jordan Pickford's penalty save against Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon saw Everton secure a first clean sheet for the season.

Dyche said: "We had a lot of mistakes earlier in the season. You can't make that many mistakes. We had to cut that out. We are showing signs that we are beginning to do that, and when you do the basics right they usually look after you.

"All I can look at is this group, the intent form them, they have gone out and delivered a strong performance against a very good side. The mentality grows.

"You try and be optimistic. We keep moving forward and we get more injuries, so we have to hope everyone comes through this period, and we get some players back."

