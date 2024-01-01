Everton star suffers ankle injury as he looks to miss Ipswich clash

Everton star Iliman Ndiaye is said to have missed training for two days this international break.

The Senegal star did not play in his nation’s 4-0 win over Malawi last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 24-year-old has been hugely impressive in the Premier League since arriving in the summer.

According to Wiw Sports, Ndiaye is experiencing an ankle problem that needs monitoring.

Senegal medical staff have been assessing his injury at their team hotel to ensure it improves quickly.

Everton fans will be hoping that he is fit in time for their next Premier League game.