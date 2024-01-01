Everton midfielder Doucoure dismisses Ndiaye comparison

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is stunned by comparisons between Iliman Ndiaye and himself.

The veteran is happy that he gets to play alongside someone of Ndiaye’s qualities.

Advertisement Advertisement

The two impressed in a 4-5-1 formation in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at the weekend.

Post-game, Doucoure said: “Iliman is a top player. He can play left, play 10. Some people try to compare us but we are so different so I don’t understand why people try to make this competition between me and him.

“I want to keep playing with him. He’s a top player and is going to give us a lot this season.

“He’s very skilful, can keep the ball and score goals. Jesper (Lindstrom) played very well too so it’s nice competition and he will give us more choice.”