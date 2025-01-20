Everton shuffle backroom staff to stop poor recruitment that has crippled the club

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Everton are set to make changes to the team that decides on their recruitment.

The Toffees’ new owners, The Friedkin Group, are sacking Kevin Thelwell and chief scout Dan Purdy.

Thelwell has been the director of football, responsible for several failed moves in recent years.

David Weir, who is technical director at Brighton, maybe in line for a return to Everton.

Atalanta senior scout Mick Doherty is said to be another option, per The Sun.

New manager David Moyes is likely to have a say in who is brought in to work in these positions. 

