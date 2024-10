Everton have shaken up their recruitment staff this week.

The Liverpool Echo says Nathan Fisher has been named head of emerging talent. Fisher steps up from Everton's European scouting team.

Everton have also brought in Colin Rooney from Toronto FC as Fisher's replacement.

Mark Quayle, previously a lead scout for the 13-18 age group, is now academy national recruitment lead.

The changes are being made as the Friedkin Group's takeover nears completion.