Carsley admits he is "more than comfortable" to manage England U21s again

Carsley admits he is "more than comfortable" to manage England U21s side once again

England's interim manager Lee Carsley has spoken about his chances of becoming the full time manager of the Three Lions side and how he would be happy returning to manage the U21s side.

After a shock defeat to Greece on Wednesday night, Carsley insists the loss has no impact on his chances of landing the job as England manager before he returns to his job as the Under-21s boss next month.

Carsley has managed 3 games so far and has led the Three Lions to wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland, which many have been impressed with. He spoke on how despite his victories the plan was never for him to take the job.

"I was quite surprised after the last camp in terms of (people saying) the job’s mine and it’s mine to lose and all the rest of it," Carsley said afterwards.

"My remit has been clear. I’m doing three camps, there’s three games left and then hopefully I’ll be going back to the 21s. It’s had almost no impact."

“I said at the start I wouldn’t rule myself in or out. That’s still the case. I’m more than comfortable in my position, where I am. The remit was clear. I’m comfortable and confident with that.

The former Everton midfielder famously led the U21’s side to victory in the European Championship in 2023 and admitted that he would like the England job but is more than happy to go back to his old role.

"After the first camp I didn’t get too excited or believe too much. I’m very aware that this job is one of the best jobs in the world. You’ve actually got a chance of winning. Obviously I’m talking about that after a loss, but a major competition. That’s still the case.”

"Nothing’s changed. My remit was to do the three camps and then to hand over. Nothing’s changed in what I said in the first press conference. It’s a fantastic job. I’m lucky I’ve got a good job as it is in the 21s.”