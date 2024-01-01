Stubbs: Dyche rescued Everton job over past fortnight

Everton’s last two Premier League results have saved Sean Dyche from losing his job.

That is the view of former defender Alan Stubbs, who believes Dyche was in serious danger of being sacked.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Toffees have drawn against Newcastle United and beaten Crystal Palace in recent matches.

“First off, Dyche has had to lead Everton through a difficult time, not just on the pitch but off it, so he has to take credit for that,” Stubbs told bestbettingsites.com. “The last few games for Sean Dyche have been critical. I’ve said this month was a huge month for Sean Dyche in terms of Everton sticking with him or not.

“They’ve won last week against Crystal Palace and drawn against Newcastle. They’ve secured four points that were absolutely vital for his job prospects, and I think those results potentially saved him. In the worst-case scenario, if Dyche didn’t win against Crystal Palace, I really think Everton were going to have to make a huge call.

“The issue at the club has been that when it comes to leadership, nobody knows who would have been able to make a decision like sacking Dyche at the moment.”