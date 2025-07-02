Branthwaite delighted penning new Everton contract

Everton have secured Jarrad Branthwaite to a new contract.

The young stopper has penned a new five-year deal this morning to 2030.

Branthwaite told evertontv: “I’m over the moon. It's been something we've been talking about since the end of the season and to get it signed now is something I'm really excited about.

“The trust the Club's put in me and how many games I've played over the past two seasons has made it quite an easy decision for me to stay and to keep progressing as a player.

“I know the Club. I feel loved by the players – we’ve got a good group here – and the fans. Over the past few years, I’ve seen the impact the fans have on us as a team and how much it means to them."

New stadium, new ownership

He continued: "And, obviously, with the new stadium we’ve got here, the new ownership and the new manager, it's an exciting project and it's something I want to be part of.

“Moving to the new stadium together and having that first game at home is something we’re all looking forward to. We want to go again and push for a good season.”

Everton manager David Moyes also said: “We're delighted Jarrad has committed his future to us. He is still only 23 and his best years are hopefully still ahead of him.

“We believe he can have a huge role to play in an exciting new era at the Football Club.”