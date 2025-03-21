Everton's Harrison blown away by Alcaraz in training as squad react to his age

Everton midfielder Jack Harrison has revealed that many of the squad have been impressed by Carlos Alcaraz in recent weeks and did not realize his age.

Alcaraz is one of the youngest players in the first-team camp at just 22 year old and after returning to the club in February he has had a major impact under manager David Moyes including a match-winning goal at Crystal Palace along with several other key moments. Harrison has acted as a translator since his arrival and spoke about how he had adapated to the side.

“A lot of people, including the lads, forget he's only 22. Just the other day we were doing a drill where the youngest went in the middle first and someone said, what, you're only 22 (Youssef Chermiti)?

“So that makes it even more impressive. He's got all the potential and it's up to him how far he can go with it at club and international levels.”

Moyes has the option to buy the attacking midfielder for a fee of just over £12M from Brazilian side Flamengo this summer. Harrison spoke more to club media about the talented midfielder who reports suggest wants to stay in Merseyside after the season ends.

“I'm just trying to help him out as much as I can because obviously it can be difficult with the language at first and I know he's a great guy. He's an amazing player, he's got a lot of talent, you see that every day in training and he's been able to come into a new environment and adapt pretty quickly and settle.

“That's part of his personality, he's able to make jokes around with some of the guys and he's settled pretty quickly."