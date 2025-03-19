Flamengo director reveals Everton star will stay in the Premier League after his loan ends

Flamengo technical director Jose Bota says several Premier League sides are admiring Flamengo midfielder Carlos Alcaraz who is on loan at Everton this season.

The attacking midfielder joined the Blues on loan in January on the final day of the transfer window and has impressed on multiple occasions whilst working under manager David Moyes. The Scotsman is still trying to find the 22-year-old’s best position and with his loan to expire in a few months many have speculated around his future.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to Torcida Flamengo (h/t Sport Witness), Flamengo technical director Jose Bota has warned the Toffees that if they don’t act quickly then rival sides will snap up the playmaker who is hot property this summer.

"I can't predict the future, but I'm convinced he'll stay in England," he said. "Either at Everton or at another club, because we've had enquiries from other clubs since he arrived in England. He’s an excellent player for that type of game.

"I think it's unlikely he'll return to Flamengo because he'll certainly have a market in the Premier League. Then people say: 'He's good enough in the Premier League but not for Flamengo'. Things are not like that.

"Especially because, for me, Flamengo is much better than 70% of the teams in the Premier League. But the style of play that Flamengo has, has little to do with most of the teams in the Premier League."

If Moyes did decide to trigger his buy clause reports suggest the fee would be in the region of £15M which makes the 22-year-old a bargain especially if he continues to impress at the club. If a deal is not made then it is almost certain that another top club will step in and steal him away from Everton who are looking to overhaul their squad once the season ends.