Kinnear wins Everton staff battle with Moyes

Incoming Everton technical director Angus Kinnear has plans to add to his newly-inherited recruitment team.

Kinnear is replacing Kevin Thelwell, who is leaving at the end of the season.

The Sun says Kinnear will add transfers chief Nicky Hammond and scout Gary Penrice to his staff. The pair have worked for Leeds in the past.

Kinnear had to fight for both appointments, with manager David Moyes having wanted to install his own men.

Moyes had wanted to bring in Rob Newman and Mick Doherty, but Kinnear has had the final say. 

