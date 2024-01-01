Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton: It's just not good enough

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton admits defeat to Everton "was not good enough".

Palace had the lead through Marc Guehi before Dwight McNeil struck twice for Everton's 2-1 win.

"It’s not good enough from us,” said Wharton.

“I think in the first-half we were a much better team. They were quite open, they were giving us the ball, especially towards the end of the first-half, going 1-0 up.

“I think we should have capitalised on how they were playing in the first half. We should have been two or three up, getting them out of sight.

"They've come out strong in the second half. We've given them too much time on the edge of the box, twice. They've punished us and then sat in, defended well, made it hard for us to create chances. It's just not good enough at the moment."