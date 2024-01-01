Tribal Football
Everton rival Man Utd for Palmeiras midfielder Rios
Premier League side Everton may face a battle to secure a midfield transfer target this summer.

The Toffees are flush with cash after selling Amadou Onana for around £50 million to Aston Villa.

Per journalist Eduardo Rodrigues, Everton and Manchester United are chasing the same South American youngster.

Both clubs are said to be pushing to secure the signature of Richard Rios this summer.

Now the Colombian international’s club Palmeiras have put a £76 million valuation on his head.

They are ensuring that if Premier League clubs come sniffing, they will have to pay a pretty penny.

