Everton release statement after Liverpool parade crash: As a city we stand together

Everton have released a statement after the Liverpool parade crash on Monday afternoon which has brought the city together.

Police arrested a 53-year-old man following the horrific crash into crowds that had gathered in the city centre to watch Liverpool's Premier League victory parade. At least 47 people, including four children, were injured whilst four people remain in critical condition in hospital.

A statement from Everton expressed solidarity and urged anyone with information to contact the authorities as the investigation into the incident continues.

"Everyone at Everton Football Club is deeply saddened by the horrific incident on Water Street yesterday during Liverpool Football Club's Premier League victory celebrations.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time and we extend our best wishes for a full recovery to those who were injured.

"We urge anybody who may have information relating to the incident to contract the Merseyside Police investigation team. Information, including video footage, can be passed on via the Major Incident Police Portal (MIPP). Details can be found on the Merseyside Police website.

"As a city we stand together."

With the city having been under Covid lockdown the last time Liverpool won the title, up to one million fans had turned up to the city centre to celebrate their 20th title win. Such an event, which should have been celebration,y was shattered in moments by one individual whose motives are still unclear.