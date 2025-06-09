Calvert-Lewin admits Everton future wide open

Dominic Calvert-Lewin insists he's not yet made a decision about his future with Everton.

The England striker's deal expires at the end of this month.

He told the High Performance Podcast: "I have to be careful with what I say because I am still contracted to Everton, I have a long history with Everton and a big respect for the club.

"The main thing for me is I want to win, I want to be in a winning environment. After the last three or four seasons it has been about survival.

"When I started my career I wanted to play in the Premier League, play for England a go to major tournaments with England and play in the Champions League. I have played in a major tournament for England, I have played in the Premier League, but I haven’t played in the Champions League. There are still things I would like to achieve before my time is done.

"To have the opportunity to decide potentially where that place will be. If it gives me the best opportunity and environment to win and score goals, then that would be the return of me to the England team and playing in the Champions League.

"That has been my driver to play at the highest level possible. My representation of that is the Champions League, World Cups, Euros and getting into that bracket of elite players."