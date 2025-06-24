Everton open contract talks with Branthwaite despite links to Man City and Tottenham

Everton star defender Jarrad Branthwaite is set to enter contract negotiations despite interest from several Premier League sides.

Keeping hold of the centre back is a priority for the Blues this summer under manager David Moyes who believes the 22 year old is crucial to the club’s success ahead of the new season. The Toffees moved to deter interest in the defender with a £100M price tag in the past but will now seek to lock down his future with a brand new contract.

The Liverpool Echo reported recently that contract talks were underway despite interest from Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and many more top sides who value the England international highly. Speaking to Football Insider, transfer expert Mick Brown also gave his thoughts on the defender who he believes should stay under Moyes to realize his full potential.

“Everton are speaking to Branthwaite about a new contract. I think it’s the best move for everybody and I’m told they’re confident it will get done.

“There was interest from clubs like Man United and Chelsea, but I think he’s better off at Everton. Working with David Moyes will help him to keep improving in aspects of his game where he may not be the strongest at the moment.

“So from his point of view, it makes sense to sign a new deal and from Everton’s point of view, they’ll be tying down one of their biggest assets.

“They want to put an end to the speculation about him and are making progress towards that.”

The club rejected two bids from Manchester United for the defender last summer which were reportedly worth around £50M. Now, as he grows as a player his price will only increase and a new deal could help the Toffees secure almost double that price when he eventually leaves in the future. Former midfielder Amadou Onana recently reflected on his time at the club and stated that Branthwaite is certainly one to watch for the future.

“I trained and played with him for a year and I think he’s got everything it takes to become one of the best in the league. Good left foot, physically strong, he’s fast. He reads the game really well, he’s got every attribute you need to be at the top. He’s a really cool kid as well, humble, hard-working. I am really excited for him and wish him the best because he deserves it.”