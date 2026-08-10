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Everton offer Tom Davies training chance as he seeks new club

Everton offer Tom Davies training chance as he seeks new club
Everton offer Tom Davies training chance as he seeks new club JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Former Everton midfielder Tom Davies has accepted an invitation to train with the club’s Under-21s as he searches for his next move.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after leaving Sheffield United at the end of last season and will use the opportunity to maintain his fitness ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

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Davies also hopes his experience can benefit Everton’s young players during his time with the squad. 

He joined the club’s academy at 11 and progressed through the ranks before making his senior debut at 17 in April 2016. 

The boyhood Evertonian became the club’s youngest captain at 20 in a 2018 Carabao Cup tie. Davies made 179 appearances for Everton before joining Sheffield United in 2023.

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