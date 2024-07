Everton move for Marseille striker Ndiaye

Everton are ready to rekindle their interest in a player they previously tried to buy.

The Toffees had serious interest in Iliman Ndiaye from Sheffield United last summer.

However, a deal could not be done due to finances, but now there are more possibilities.

Foot Mercato states that a bid has gone into Marseille for the striker.

Ndiaye is a Senegal international teammate of Idrissa Gueye, which will help his integration if he signs for Everton.