Everton defender Branthwaite opens door to Man Utd - but with (big) qualifier

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is willing to listen to Manchester United's offer this summer.

However, the youngster will only consider a move if United qualify for the Champions League - which they can do by winning the Europa League.

The Sun says United are still prioritising a deal for Branthwaite, having failed with multiple offers last summer. Everton refused to do business with United below £70m.

United did make a tentative attempt in January, though then focused on bringing in youngsters Patrick Dorgu (Lecce) and Ayden Heaven (Arsenal).

Branthwaite's deal with Everton runs to 2027.